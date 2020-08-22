Senior Police Officer Arrested For Assaulting Woman, Her Daughter In Haryana: Cops

The police officer has been charged under the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

Haryana Police have arrested an Inspector General-rank officer for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man after barging into their homes in the state's Panchkula district, police said today.

IG (Home Guards) Hemant Kalson was arrested following two separate complaints from residents of Pinjore Friday night, police said adding he will be produced in a court.

A woman alleged that 55-year-old Hemant Kalson had barged into her home Friday night and misbehaved with her and her daughter. He also assaulted the daughter, the woman told the police.

In the second complaint, Satyender Singh, a resident of Rattpur colony, alleged Hemant Kalson entered his home in an inebriated state Friday night and assaulted him.

Police have charged Hemant Kalson under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have arrested him.

The senior police officer has courted controversy in the past too.

On July 27 this year, Hemant Kalson allegedly abused a Pinjore woman and was charged under IPC on August 2.

In April 2019, he was placed under suspension for firing in the air while on election duty in Tamil Nadu without any valid explanation.