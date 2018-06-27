In Video, Punjab Official Claims He's Part Of 'Corrupt System'. Suspended

Amarinder Singh has also sought a report on the matter (Representational)

The Punjab Revenue Department on Tuesday suspended the revenue officer of Khamano, Harphool Singh, after a purported video showed him making claims of being "part of a corrupt system".

Besides, the department has also ordered a vigilance inquiry against the revenue officer.

The decision was taken on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesman said.

The video, which had gone viral recently on social media, purportedly showed Harphool Singh declaring himself to be "part of a corrupt system" and claiming to have paid money to a MLA for securing a plum posting for a newly-recruited state services officer.

The officer is currently posted as Naib Tehsildar.

The revenue department initiated action against Harphool Singh after the chief minister spoke to Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

The chief minister made it clear that he would not tolerate corruption under any circumstances and asked for a thorough probe into the matter.

He has also sought the report of the probe at the earliest, the spokesman said.

