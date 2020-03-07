Muslim Groom Ties Turban To Honour Sikhs For Help During Delhi Violence

A Muslim bridegroom tied a Sikh turban on his wedding in Gidderbaha town in Punjab in order to express gratitude to the Sikhs for rescuing Muslims during riots in north-east Delhi.

Mr Abdul's father-in-law Saleem Khan said his son-in-law wore the turban to convey a message of communal harmony.

"A Muslim is not identified only by his cap but also by his thoughts. Likewise, a true Sikh's identity is not only his turban but also his Gursikhi," he said.

Mr Khan said Mr Abdul had told them in advance that he would sport a turban in honour of Sikhs who rescued Muslims in Delhi.

"We were happy with his decision," he added.

