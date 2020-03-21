In Chandigarh, Houses Of Those Under Coronavirus Quarantine To Be Labelled

A list of people who are under home quarantine will be uploaded in Chandigarh administration's website

In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chandigarh Administration has started labeling the houses of those who have been home quarantined to alert the visitors.

Also, the list of people will be uploaded on the administration's website, chd.gov.in.

"There is apprehension that some people in home quarantine will not adhere to the guidelines. Any breach of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the IPC," Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said.

Also, a stamp would be put on the right hand of the suspected patients to reveal their quarantined time frame.

A team of 43 sanitization teams were deputed today to disinfect public places and buildings, a spokesperson for the administration said.

Four more persons in Chandigarh and one from neighbouring Mohali tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the tri-city comprising Panchkula to six.

A total of 37 samples have been collected, of which 30 were found negative and the reports of four samples are awaited.

As per protocol, people arriving from coronavirus outbreak-affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.