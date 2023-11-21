Chandigarh Custom Seizes Gold Biscuit, Sheets Worth Rs 67.71 Lakh

According to the Customs officials, further investigation is underway.

The Chandigarh customs officials on Monday recovered one gold biscuit and five gold sheets worth Rs 67.71 lakh from Chandigarh, officials said.

"Chandigarh Customs have recovered one gold biscuit and five gold sheets made from rectangular credit cards totally weighing 520 gms from another pax. The total gold recovery was 1270 gms valued at approx Rs 67.71 lakh," the customs department said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, as the investigation unfolds, customs officials are actively pursuing further leads to unveil the details behind the concealed gold operation.

