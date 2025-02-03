IndiGo Flyer Finds Different Weights For Same Bag At Chandigarh Airport, Airline Responds

A passenger flying IndiGo from Chandigarh to Delhi recently reported a discrepancy at the airport check-in counter. When weighing his luggage, the scales at two different counters displayed different readings for the same bag, raising concerns about the accuracy of the equipment. The passenger explained that he initially suspected an issue because his bag felt lighter than the weight displayed on the machine. When he expressed his concerns to the IndiGo staff member at the counter, she suggested that he weigh his bag on a different belt. However, when he did so, the second scale also showed a different reading, further fueling his suspicions.

The passenger documented the incident and shared it on social media, where the video quickly went viral. "Chandigarh Airport. 30th Jan, '25. Around 16:00 hrs @indigo.6e Counter. Same Bag. Two counters. Two different weights. 2.3 KGs difference," Daksh Sethi wrote on Instagram along with the video.

He further added, "Can these machines be easily manipulated? I hope this is a rare case and a technical glitch. I generally felt that my bag wasn't as heavy as it showed, so the lady at the counter asked me to check it on the other belt. And to my surprise, it showed a different number! These little things break our trust in the system. I hope this is taken up very seriously."

Watch the video here:

The incident has sparked widespread concern among travellers, who are now questioning the reliability of airport equipment and the potential implications for baggage handling and fees. One user wrote, "This has happened with me and my husband almost 3 times in the last 5 years."

Another commented, "Airports have been scamming us clearly!"

A third said, "I have gone through this. I travelled 4 airports on the same trip with the same luggage on my way back there was an increase in 12 kgs in total of my entire luggage. 3 items in total. It was just impossible. Forget shopping or adding more items my bags should have had a weight reduction because things had been eliminated during the trip. Was travelling alone with a child to a different state and it was quite the harassment."

IndiGo also reacted to the video and wrote, "Hi, we appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We'd like to inform you that the weighing machines are calibrated and certified by the airport operator at regular intervals. Be assured, we have shared your feedback with the relevant team. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon."