CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur, Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut: 5 Points

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly slapped Kangana Ranaut
Newly elected BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut today alleged she was slapped by a constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Chandigarh airport. The incident happened when Ms Ranaut was in the security check area.
The CISF constable who allegedly slapped Ms Ranaut has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur.
Ms Kaur said her mother had participated in the 2020-21 protest by farmers against (now-scrapped) three farm laws.
The CISF constable's brother is a farmer.
Ms Kaur said she was upset with Ms Ranaut over her comment in December 2020 that people were willing to join the protest for as low as Rs 100.
The CISF constable has been suspended, and a first information report (FIR) has been filed against her.