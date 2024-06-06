CISF Constable Kulwinder Kaur, Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut: 5 Points

The CISF constable who allegedly slapped Ms Ranaut has been identified as Kulwinder Kaur.

Ms Kaur said her mother had participated in the 2020-21 protest by farmers against (now-scrapped) three farm laws.

The CISF constable's brother is a farmer.

Ms Kaur said she was upset with Ms Ranaut over her comment in December 2020 that people were willing to join the protest for as low as Rs 100.