Donald Trump's Victory Spurs Positive Outlook For Indian Stocks: Report

The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections is set to boost the stock market, highlighted a report by Angle One Wealth.

The report highlighted that Trump is seen as a pro-market leader, a stance likely to be met with optimism in both US and Indian markets.

"Trump is considered to be pro-markets, so the victory is the cherry on the cake," stated the report, underscoring a sentiment that could drive investors' confidence.

The report also added that Indian stock markets, in particular, are anticipated to respond with short-term enthusiasm due to the "China 1" strategy, where global companies seek to diversify their manufacturing base beyond China, a trend that has significantly benefited Indian markets in recent years.

"We believe this is likely a sentimental effect of India benefitting from "China 1" strategy. History has has indeed shown success in electronic goods (especially mobile phones assembly) and chemicals in the last round of tariffs" said the report.

The report also highlighted that the sectors like electronics, especially mobile phone assembly, and chemicals showed resilience and growth when tariffs were previously imposed, positioning India as an alternative manufacturing hub.

Now on Trump return, India's preparedness for such opportunities has grown due to several government initiatives aimed at boosting exports and manufacturing capabilities. Programs like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, 'Make in India,' tax holidays, and a dedicated semiconductor program have all contributed to fostering an export-friendly environment. This groundwork could enable India to capitalize on the current global economic shifts.

The report said "India is more prepared today, having taken many export friendly decisions in last few years".

Sectorally, the report pointed out that Indian defensives like IT and pharma might see a particular upside, as Trump's victory could strengthen U.S. growth. The Indian IT sector may benefit from an increased demand for services, potentially through Global Capability Centers (GCCs) operating in India.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry could witness greater demand for generic drugs under U.S. government programs, enhancing export potential.

Domestic-focused sectors, such as FMCG, may continue to offer stability to investors, driven by a steady rural growth story in India. Private banks, too, are poised for success, thanks to favorable domestic conditions, including higher returns on equity (ROEs) and attractive valuations.

The report added that these factors collectively offer promising opportunities for Indian stocks across various sectors.