Swiggy Shares Jump 7.7% Higher In Trading Debut After $1.4 Billion IPO

Shares of Indian food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy debuted 7.7% higher in pre-open trade on Wednesday, after institutional investors led its $1.4 billion initial public offering to be oversubscribed by more than three times last week.

The stock is listed at 420 rupees ($4.98) on India's National Stock Exchange, compared to its issue price of 390 rupees.

