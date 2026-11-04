Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Wednesday. At the open, Sensex fell over 200 points lower while Nifty slipped over 60 points.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Dhanteras and the Case for Long-Term Wealth Creation Through Disciplined Investing
Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at Bhilwaria Finserv
In a financial landscape shaped by market volatility and shifting investor sentiment, long-term wealth creation depends less on short-term market predictions and more on disciplined investing. As Dhanteras approaches, the focus on gold and traditional investments offers an opportunity to revisit the importance of asset allocation and portfolio diversification. The Nifty 50 is trading around 23,832, with resistance levels between 23,850 and 23,900, while the BSE Sensex is hovering near 77,057. Gold prices remain around Rs 1,40,054 per 10 grams for 24K gold, while silver is at approximately Rs 1,81,344 per kg. These movements underline how different asset classes respond to changing market conditions. Rather than attempting to time every market movement or relying on a single asset, investors can focus on building a balanced portfolio through consistent allocations across asset classes. Over time, disciplined investing, diversification and the power of compounding can play an important role in creating wealth across market cycles.
Commodities Update By Mudrex
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold is trading around $3,935/oz, staying close to one-year lows as investors await US midterm results and markets price in a 78% probability of a December Fed rate hike. Adding to the pressure, the World Gold Council has cut its 2026 gold investment demand forecast by half to 200 tonnes. Silver remains just below $50/oz, giving back some of Monday's recovery. Oil also edged lower, with WTI down 0.4% to $96.09/barrel as geopolitical tensions around Iran were balanced by hopes of renewed peace talks. Meanwhile, the rupee gained 9 paise to Rs 94.75/$, marking its third consecutive rise on foreign equity inflows.
Crypto Update: Expert View
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC traded near $77.5K as uncertainty surrounding the U.S. midterm elections continued to influence crypto market sentiment. Traders remain cautious over the potential election outcome and its implications for future crypto regulations. Such pessimism could also support a short-term recovery if buying interest returns. BTC is currently holding near the key support range of $76.5K-$77.5K. A sustained move above $79K could strengthen recovery prospects, while a decline below $76K may lead to further downside in the near term said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Daily Quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading around $76,700, down 1.5%, as early US midterm results suggesting a possible Democratic Senate majority raise concerns over delays or tighter oversight of the crypto sector. Institutional demand remains weak, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing another $399 million in outflows on Monday, following Friday's $643 million withdrawal. Strategy continued buying, adding 811 BTC worth $65.5 million, while also repurchasing $208.2 million of its STRC preferred shares. However, underlying demand remains soft, with CryptoQuant data showing spot net demand declined by 76,000 BTC in late October. With December Fed rate-hike odds at 78%, Bitcoin needs to break $78,000, while $76,000 remains key support - Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Stock Market News: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies
At the close on Tuesday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,86,79,312 crore.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets showed signs of stabilisation, although broader sentiment remained cautious. Bitcoin is trading near $76,800, with $76,000 and $75,000 serving as nearby psychological downside reference points, while 77,000-78,000 is the immediate upside area to monitor. For Ether, trading around $2,260, attention is on $2,250 and $2,200 below, and 2,300-2,350 above. These remain indicative watch levels; confirmation requires sustained price action and trading volume.
The US midterm results put the pace of crypto policymaking in focus. A stronger Democratic presence in Congress could bring greater scrutiny of the industry and require more negotiation on digital asset legislation.
If investors anticipate slower legislation or greater regulatory uncertainty, it could weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin and Ether could experience volatility, although institutional flows, interest-rate expectations and broader market conditions will remain
important drivers. Smaller, less liquid tokens may see sharper swings as traders adjust positions.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood near $2.58 trillion, with trading volume around $60.73 billion. The Fear and Greed Index registered 34, indicating fear, while the Altcoin Season Index stood at 46, suggesting no decisive shift towards broad-based altcoin outperformance.
US equities presented a mixed picture. The Nasdaq advanced 0.83% and the S&P 500 gained 0.36%, while the Dow declined 0.38%. The VIX eased 1.51% to 20.83, signalling some moderation in expected equity-market volatility. Gold rose 0.49%, while oil slipped 0.46%."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct
US midterm election jitters and a global tech divergence set a soft Wednesday tone for Indian equities, with GIFT Nifty pointing 30 points lower to 23,725. US futures and the dollar slid as markets weighed a potential Democratic Congressional shift that could inject volatility into the AI trade. This fractional weakness follows a massive Tuesday breakout where the Nifty 50 surged 1.58% (370 pts) to 23,811. Resilient earnings and crashing crude triggered aggressive short-covering and DII buying, pushing 39 of 50 constituents higher. FMCG ( 3.65%), realty, and banks led the fourth straight gain. Globally, Wall Street ended mixed: the Nasdaq added 0.83% ( 207 pts) and S&P 0.37% ( 28 pts) on an AI rebound ahead of AMD earnings. Conversely, Apple's weak margin outlook and a 4.95% US 10-Year yield (US10Y) dragged the Dow down 0.38% (-197 pts). US futures and the dollar softened today on fears a Democratic Congressional sweep could rattle AI stocks. Asia trades heavily negative (Nikkei -3%, Kospi -1%, HK/China -0.50%). NIFTY may remain cautious below the strong 24,000 resistance. Defending immediate support at 23,700 could help the index consolidate and attempt another upward leg. However, a break below 23,600 may invite intraday distribution toward 23,500.
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
InvestorAi pairs dollar-earning exporters with domestic financial plays, a barbell for a split tape: the Nasdaq's chip-led 0.83% rebound underwrites IT sentiment as GIFT Nifty signals a pause after four days of gains. FII bought Rs 6,837 crore while DII booked profit - strength digested, not extended.
Where We're Concentrated
The spread sits across pharma exports, IT services, and domestic financials, hedging a two-sided backdrop. Exporters benefit if the dollar firms as election uncertainty resolves; financials lean on domestic liquidity as India VIX ticked up to 15.72. The thesis breaks if a Democratic sweep pressures the dollar further and drags the Nasdaq's rally lower, pulling support from IT as GIFT Nifty already flags fatigue.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Granules India
A dollar-earning pharma exporter that holds up whichever way the rupee moves once today's US election count is final.
Allied Blenders and Distillers
Domestic consumption play largely insulated from the overnight Nasdaq swings and dollar repricing driving today's tape.
PB Fintech
Insurtech geared to domestic liquidity, a bet that DII demand holds even as foreign flows chase the election outcome.
Max Financial Services
Rate-sensitive insurer positioned for a steady Fed path, the base case most desks still expect despite today's vote count.
Tech Mahindra
IT services leg leans on the Nasdaq's chip-led rebound, a tailwind that fades fast if a blue sweep rattles tech.
One Thing to Watch
Midterm count finalizes overnight A confirmed Democratic sweep is estimated by JPMorgan to shave roughly half a percent off the S&P 500 and has pulled the dollar index near 101, a tailwind for the rupee but a risk to the Nasdaq-linked bid behind the IT pick.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities
"Nifty is expected to open around 23,750, down by nearly 50 points, indicating a mildly negative start. After the sharp rally seen in recent sessions, the market may now witness some consolidation and profit-booking as investors look to lock in gains.
The immediate support zone is at 23,600-23,650, while resistance is likely around 23,900-24,000. While the broader momentum remains positive, some cooling off after the recent rally would be healthy for the market.
Traders should avoid chasing the upside at current levels and look for buying opportunities on dips, provided key support levels hold. A sustained move above 24,000 could extend the rally, while a break below support may lead to a deeper consolidation. Overall, the near-term view remains positive, but some moderation in momentum is likely."
Gold, Silver Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures in India are showing a mixed trend in early trading. MCX December gold was quoted at Rs 1,39,433 per 10 grams, down 0.01%, while December silver stood at Rs 1,79,891 per kg, up 0.11%. These are early electronic-session references, not confirmed prices at the regular MCX opening.
Internationally, spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $3,934.75 an ounce in early Asian trading. US December gold futures gained 0.1% to $3,943.20, while silver slipped 0.2%. Lower oil prices are easing some inflation concerns, but the broader outlook for bullion remains uncertain.
The market is balancing softer energy prices against the prospect of tighter US monetary policy. Investors continue to price in a 78% probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December. Higher interest rates and a stronger dollar tend to weigh on gold and silver, as they increase the cost of holding non-yielding assets. US midterm election results and upcoming labour-market data could influence the dollar, bond yields and the Fed's policy outlook.
For Indian investors, the recovery remains uneven. Gold is slightly weaker in domestic early trading, while silver is holding a modest gain. The rupee-dollar exchange rate and international price movements will determine how these trends carry into the regular MCX session. Investors should avoid reacting to small early-session moves and watch whether prices sustain direction after the market opens.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin remains under pressure as renewed ETF outflows and uncertainaltcoinsd the Binance security incident weigh on investor confidence. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $643.2 million on October 30, followed by $398.6 million on November 2. Derivatives traders are also seeking downside protection. Bitcoin is trading near $77,200, with support around $76,300 and resistance near $78,000
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Altcoins are seeing sharper losses. In the November 4 Indian-market snapshot, Ethereum traded at Rs. 2,14,141, down 16.62%. BNB stood at Rs. 65,568, down 10.21%. XRP was at Rs. 118.38, down 17.79%, while Solana traded at Rs. 8,699.31, down 23.48%. TRON was at Rs. 30.53, down 5.75%, showing relative resilience among these major altcoins.
The Federal Reserve's October rate decision has not eased concerns about further tightening. Uncertainty around the December outlook and upcoming US economic data continues to weigh on risk appetite.
Our advice: Avoid aggressive dip-buying during volatile conditions. Consider staggered entries and modest position sizes. Wait for Bitcoin to stabilise and ETF flows to improve before increasing exposure to altcoins.