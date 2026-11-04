Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Crypto markets showed signs of stabilisation, although broader sentiment remained cautious. Bitcoin is trading near $76,800, with $76,000 and $75,000 serving as nearby psychological downside reference points, while 77,000-78,000 is the immediate upside area to monitor. For Ether, trading around $2,260, attention is on $2,250 and $2,200 below, and 2,300-2,350 above. These remain indicative watch levels; confirmation requires sustained price action and trading volume.

The US midterm results put the pace of crypto policymaking in focus. A stronger Democratic presence in Congress could bring greater scrutiny of the industry and require more negotiation on digital asset legislation.

If investors anticipate slower legislation or greater regulatory uncertainty, it could weigh on sentiment. Bitcoin and Ether could experience volatility, although institutional flows, interest-rate expectations and broader market conditions will remain

important drivers. Smaller, less liquid tokens may see sharper swings as traders adjust positions.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood near $2.58 trillion, with trading volume around $60.73 billion. The Fear and Greed Index registered 34, indicating fear, while the Altcoin Season Index stood at 46, suggesting no decisive shift towards broad-based altcoin outperformance.

US equities presented a mixed picture. The Nasdaq advanced 0.83% and the S&P 500 gained 0.36%, while the Dow declined 0.38%. The VIX eased 1.51% to 20.83, signalling some moderation in expected equity-market volatility. Gold rose 0.49%, while oil slipped 0.46%."