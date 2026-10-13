4 minutes ago
Oct 13, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in green on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Indian rupee opened higher by 62 paise at 95.16 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close of 95.78.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
India Remains World's Fastest-Growing Major Economy At 7% For 2026, 2027: IMF
IMF Raises India's Growth Estimate: India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy at 7.0% for both 2026 and 2027. Read full report here