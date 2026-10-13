Buying A Car This Festive Season? 5 Ways To Save More On Your Purchase

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious time to make big-ticket purchases. For many families, that means bringing home a new car. But with dealerships rolling out festive offers and popular models facing high demand, buyers need to look beyond the advertised discount to get the best deal.

New car buyers can save more by booking early, comparing festive offers, negotiating exchange bonuses and choosing the right financing option. A lower showroom price does not always mean a cheaper purchase. Exchange benefits, insurance costs, financing terms and extended warranties can all affect the final bill.

Sanjeet Singh Talwar, Managing Director of AutoMovers Group, told NDTV that buyers should focus on the overall value of the deal instead of chasing a single discount. According to Talwar, here are five ways to save more when buying a car this Dhanteras.

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1. Book Your Car Early To Get The Best Deal

Festive demand can push popular models and variants into waiting periods. Buyers may have to compromise on the colour, variant or delivery date if they wait until Dhanteras to book their vehicle.

Booking 15-20 days in advance can give customers more time to compare offers, negotiate with dealerships and secure their preferred model. It can also help them avoid making a rushed decision when stocks are limited. However, buyers should confirm the delivery date and the validity of the quoted offer before paying the booking amount.

2. Compare The Full Offer, Not Just The Cash Discount

A big cash discount can grab attention, but it may not translate into the largest overall saving. Dealerships may offer a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, free accessories and extended warranty packages. Buyers should compare these components before deciding where to purchase their car.

For instance, a dealership offering a smaller cash discount could still provide a better deal through a higher exchange bonus or additional benefits. Talwar advises buyers to assess the complete offer rather than judge a deal by its headline discount. Customers should also check whether the benefits can be combined or whether certain offers are mutually exclusive.

3. Use Exchange Bonuses And Loyalty Benefits

Buyers planning to sell or exchange their existing car should check the additional benefits available during the festive season. Manufacturers may offer loyalty bonuses to existing customers buying another vehicle from the same brand. Dealers may also provide exchange incentives, depending on the model and the terms of the offer.

According to Talwar, the combined benefits can range from Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 in some cases. However, the actual saving will depend on the vehicle, the applicable scheme and the dealership. Customers should compare the exchange value offered by the dealer with independent resale quotes. A higher advertised bonus may not necessarily mean a better deal if the old car is valued at a lower price.

4. Choose A Car Loan That Fits Your Budget

A festive finance scheme may make a new car look more affordable, but buyers should examine the total cost of borrowing before signing up. Compare interest rates, processing fees, repayment periods and foreclosure charges across lenders. Some banks may offer festive concessions on processing fees or other loan-related charges.

Buyers should also understand the terms of balloon-payment schemes, which involve lower regular instalments but leave a larger payment due at the end of the loan period. A lower down payment can help preserve savings for emergencies and other expenses. However, borrowing more can increase the interest paid over the loan's tenure. The right financing option is one that keeps monthly instalments manageable without putting pressure on household finances.

5. Check Insurance And Extended Warranty Costs

Insurance, extended warranties and annual maintenance contracts can add significantly to the overall cost of owning a car. Dealerships may offer bundled festive packages, but buyers should compare the premium, coverage, exclusions and service terms before accepting them. It is worth checking whether an insurance policy offers the required protection at a competitive price.

An extended warranty may help cover eligible repairs after the standard manufacturer's warranty expires. An annual maintenance contract, meanwhile, may cover specified servicing expenses, depending on its terms. Talwar says buyers should treat these expenses as part of the purchase decision rather than leave them until the final payment. Comparing these costs in advance can help customers avoid unexpected expenses later.

Look Beyond The Festive Discount

Buying a car during Dhanteras can be a major household expense. The key is to compare the complete deal, negotiate where possible and understand the terms attached to every benefit. As Talwar points out, the aim should be to maximise the value of the purchase rather than focus on one attractive discount. Booking early, checking exchange offers and choosing suitable financing can help buyers make a more informed decision this festive season.