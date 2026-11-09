Foreign Selling, Oil Shock, Weak Rupee: 7 Trends Investors Should Track Before 2027

Stock Market News: Foreign investors have been selling Indian stocks throughout 2026. Crude oil prices, since the Iran war, has remained a major risk. And the rupee continues to face pressure against the US dollar.

For Indian investors, this combination has made the stock market an uncomfortable place to be. But does that mean it is time to stay away from equities?

Not necessarily.

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The market has already undergone a meaningful correction. Valuations have become more reasonable, and investors who can look beyond near-term volatility may find opportunities in fundamentally strong companies.

Prashasta Seth, CEO of Prudent Investment Managers, told NDTV that investors need sound judgement rather than panic to navigate the current environment. "Despite changing market conditions, the fundamentals of the macroeconomic dynamics, characterised by the outflows of foreign institutional investors, volatile crude oil prices, and currency fluctuations, remain very much the same. It takes sound judgment to operate in such a scenario, not panic," Seth said.

According to Seth, here are seven things investors should consider before entering 2027.

1. Don't Ignore The Market Correction: The correction has already made Indian equities less expensive than they were during the market rally of 2024. According to Seth, the Nifty has fallen around 10 per cent from its September 2024 peak. At the time, the market was trading at approximately 24 times one-year forward earnings. Today, valuations have corrected significantly, with the market trading at around 17 times FY28 earnings. This is a meaningful correction, both in terms of time and absolute valuations. For investors who were waiting for valuations to become reasonable, the market has already moved closer to that zone.

2. Stop Waiting For The Perfect Market Bottom: One of the biggest mistakes investors make during a correction is waiting for the market to hit its lowest point. The problem is that nobody knows when that will happen. Markets can fall further even after valuations become attractive. Equally, they can recover sharply when investors least expect it. Seth believes investors should avoid trying to predict the bottom. Instead, they should invest systematically in fundamentally strong companies during periods of volatility. This approach reduces the risk of investing all the money at an unfavourable point and helps investors participate in a recovery without having to predict its timing.

3. Look At Stocks That Have Become Cheaper: The correction has also changed the investment opportunity in small-cap stocks. Several segments of the market have witnessed sharp valuation cuts, particularly in the small-cap space. But lower valuations alone are not enough. Investors need to identify companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable earnings and businesses that can withstand a difficult economic environment. The idea is not to buy every stock that has fallen sharply. It is to identify businesses whose valuations have corrected more than their underlying earnings potential.

4. Keep An Eye On Crude Oil: For India, crude oil is much more than a commodity. A sustained increase in oil prices can increase the country's import bill, widen the current account deficit and put pressure on inflation. It can also weaken the rupee and affect corporate profitability. Oil-sensitive businesses, particularly those with limited pricing power, could face margin pressure if crude remains expensive. Seth believes a correction in crude prices could significantly improve India's macroeconomic outlook. According to him, a fall in crude oil prices towards $85-$95 per barrel could reduce India's import bill by $12-$15 billion for every $10 decline in oil prices. Lower oil prices would also help ease inflationary pressures, stabilise the rupee and potentially encourage foreign investors to return to Indian equities.

5. Focus On Companies That Can Lead The Recovery: Not every company benefits equally when markets recover. Some businesses are better positioned to withstand economic shocks. Others can see their profitability improve sharply when input costs fall. Investors should therefore pay attention to companies that could emerge as leaders of the next recovery. In particular, oil-sensitive sectors could benefit if crude prices decline and margins improve. The important distinction is between companies that can deliver earnings growth and those that depend entirely on improving market sentiment. A recovery in stock prices without a corresponding improvement in earnings may not be sustainable.

6. Avoid Speculative Stocks And Microcaps: A market correction can create opportunities, but it can also expose investors to considerable risk. Stocks that were driven primarily by speculation during the bull market may struggle when liquidity dries up. Microcap stocks with weak fundamentals, limited earnings visibility or little business support can become particularly vulnerable. Seth advises investors to stay away from speculative stocks without fundamental backing. Investors should prioritise quality over the possibility of quick returns.

7. Stay Invested, But Maintain Discipline: The final piece of advice is perhaps the most important. Market conditions can change quickly. Foreign investor flows, which have remained a major concern, can also reverse when sentiment improves. Investors who remain disciplined and maintain appropriate asset allocation are better positioned to participate in a recovery. That does not mean ignoring risks or investing without considering personal financial goals. It means avoiding panic-driven decisions and maintaining an investment strategy that can withstand volatility. As Seth points out, investors who remain invested with discipline and proper asset allocation are less likely to miss the early stages of a rebound.