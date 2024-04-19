Rupee Drops To Record Low Against US Dollar As Israel Strikes Hit Iran

U.S. equity futures and Asian shares declined while safe haven demand lifted U.S. Treasuries.

The Indian rupee opened to a record low on Friday as reports of Israeli strikes in Iran prompted investors to exit risk assets and lap up safe havens.

The rupee opened at 83.5550 to the U.S. dollar, weakening past 83.5475, its previous record low, and down from 83.5375 on Thursday.

