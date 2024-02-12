RBI Won't Review Regulatory Action On Paytm Payments Bank, Says Governor

RBI had ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to shut most of its business (Representational)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not review its recent regulatory action taken on Paytm Payments Bank, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

The RBI, last month, ordered Paytm affiliate Paytm Payments Bank to shut most of its business, including deposits, credit products, and its popular digital wallets, by Feb. 29, citing "persistent non-compliance."

