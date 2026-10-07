RBI Rate Hike On Cards? Should You Wait Before Buying Home, Car?

RBI MPC Meeting 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is staring at a difficult rate decision. With inflationary pressures building, crude oil prices staying volatile, and the rupee under pressure, the RBI is expected to consider a 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate to 5.5 per cent.

For borrowers, this could mean higher interest costs. The festive period between Navratri and Diwali is usually a crucial season for the residential real estate market. Home developers depend on this period to push sales and clear inventory. A rate hike, however, could make buyers think twice before taking a large home loan.

Shiv Garg, Director, Forteasia Realty, told NDTV that a 25 bps increase to 5.5 per cent could negatively affect the residential market.

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He pointed out that the festive quarter is crucial for property sales. While the immediate EMI increase may not be a major concern for first-time buyers, high property prices and global uncertainty could lead some buyers to postpone their purchase decisions.

Developers may then have to offer more incentives, discounts and interest subvention schemes to keep sales moving.

In a similar vein, Vijay Raundal, Managing Director, Teerth Realties, said a repo rate hike to 5.5 per cent would raise the cost of construction finance and working capital.

Property vs FDs: Investors May Rethink

A higher repo rate could also change the equation for investors. Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group - Dholera SIR, told NDTV that a 5.5 per cent repo rate would alter the relative attractiveness of property and fixed-income assets.

Higher borrowing costs could put pressure on valuations in rate-sensitive property segments. Commercial real estate and REITs could also face higher financing costs, although long-term leases may provide some stability.

Yield-sensitive investors could demand higher returns from commercial properties, particularly office and retail assets. Affordable and rental housing, however, could remain relatively resilient if end-user demand stays firm.

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara, said borrowers should prepare for higher outflows if the RBI raises the repo rate. Floating-rate home and car loans could become more expensive. Banks may either increase EMIs or extend loan tenures.

There could be some relief for savers. Banks may raise fixed deposit rates as well, making short- to medium-term FDs more attractive. But Maurya cautioned against chasing higher FD rates blindly.

For households, the RBI's next rate move is not just about a number changing from 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent. It could influence a much bigger decision: whether to borrow, buy a home, launch a project, lock money into an FD or simply wait.