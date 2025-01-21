Markets Rise Marginally In Early Trade As Trump Takes Charge

Indian stock markets continued to gain on Tuesday's opening as Trump 2.0 began, with both indices surging in the opening session.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,421.65 with a surge of 76.90 points or 0.33 per cent, while the BSE Sensex was up by 188.28 points or 0.24 per cent to open at 77,261.72.

Experts stated that as Trump 2.0 starts, a lot of executive action is expected on key areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE, and energy security.

Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert told ANI "Trump 2.0 is here. More experienced, more determined and with loads of Day 1 Executive Orders issued. As the Trump Cabinet gets approved, a lot of these will start getting translated into legislation and action on the ground will start".

He further added "On key areas like tariffs, immigration, tax cuts, deregulation, DOGE and energy security, expect immediate action or studies for taking action shortly. US dollar, US Bond yields, global markets and global commodities are all moving in deference to the Trump Impact. Indian markets are relieved that no universal tariffs have been imposed for now".

In the sectoral indices on NSE, all sectors opened with gains, with Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank leading in gains with a surge of 0.5 per cent. Nifty IT was up by 0.23 per cent.

In the Nifty 50 shares list, 37 stocks opened with gains while 13 declined at the time of filing this report. Ultratech Cement, Apollo Hospital, BPCL, and Wipro opened as top gainers, while Trent, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, and NTPC opened as top losers in Nifty 50.

In the quarterly earnings today, UCO Bank, KEI Industries, Tata Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, PNB Housing Finance, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Indiamart Intermesh, and India Cements are some of the major companies that will announce the results of quarter 3 in FY25.

In the other Asian markets, the Nikkei 225 index surged more than 1.16 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up by 1.72 per cent, Taiwan Weighted index was up by 0.51 per cent, while Singapore's Straits Times and South Korea's KOSPI were down by 0.14 per cent.