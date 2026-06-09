Income Tax Return 2025-26: All About Rules, Refunds And Deadlines

It's that time of the year again.

The emails from HR departments have started arriving. Tax consultants are getting busier. WhatsApp groups are buzzing with questions about Form 16, refunds and filing deadlines.

For millions of Indians, the annual exercise of filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is back. And while filing a return has become simpler over the years, it has also become easier to make mistakes.

A missed income entry. An incorrect ITR form. A mismatch between your return and government records. Any of these can delay your refund or invite a tax notice.

This year, taxpayers also have to navigate several important changes. New ITR forms have been notified. Reporting rules have been tweaked. Scrutiny guidelines have been updated. And the tax department's ability to cross-check information has become sharper than ever.

Here's a detailed guide to help you file your return correctly and avoid unpleasant surprises later.

Which Year Are You Filing For?

The returns being filed now relate to income earned during Financial Year (FY) 2025-26. The corresponding Assessment Year (AY) is 2026-27. In simple terms, you are reporting income earned between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.

Start With The Paperwork

Before logging into the income tax portal, gather all the documents you may need. These include:

Form 16 from your employer

Salary slips

PAN and Aadhaar details

Form 26AS

Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Bank account details

Interest certificates from banks

Capital gains statements from brokers and mutual funds

Home loan certificates

Investment proofs for deductions

Details of foreign assets or overseas income, where applicable

Tax experts say one of the most important steps is matching your records with AIS and Form 26AS. If there is a mismatch, it is better to identify it before filing rather than responding to a notice later.

Form 16: Why Salaried Taxpayers Wait For It

For salaried employees, Form 16 is often the starting point of tax filing. Issued by employers, it contains details of salary paid and tax deducted at source (TDS) during the financial year.

Employers are generally required to issue Form 16 by June 15. While Form 16 is not mandatory for filing a return, it significantly simplifies the process by consolidating salary and TDS information in one place.

Those who file before receiving Form 16 often end up manually reconciling multiple records.

Don't Be In A Hurry To File

Many taxpayers rush to file their returns as soon as the portal opens. This may not always be a good idea.

If you have earned income from fixed deposits, dividends, capital gains, rental income or multiple employers, experts suggest waiting until AIS is fully updated.

Financial institutions take time to submit transaction data. Filing too early can result in mismatches between your return and tax department records.

Choosing the right ITR form

Selecting the correct ITR form is critical.

A wrong form can render the return defective and trigger compliance issues.

ITR-1 (Sahaj)

Generally meant for resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from:

Salary or pension

Up to two house properties

Other sources such as interest income

This year, eligible taxpayers can also report certain long-term capital gains under Section 112A through ITR-1, subject to prescribed limits.

ITR-2

Applicable to individuals and HUFs (Hindu Undivided Family) who do not have business income but earn income through:

Capital gains

Multiple house properties

Foreign assets

Foreign income

Unlisted shares

ITR-3

Used by taxpayers earning income from business or profession. This includes many freelancers, consultants and traders.

ITR-4 (Sugam)

Designed for taxpayers opting for presumptive taxation schemes under Sections 44AD, 44ADA and 44AE. It is widely used by small businesses and professionals.

Four key changes this year:-

Taxpayers should keep these updates in mind while filing returns for AY 2026-27.

Expanded eligibility under simplified forms: Certain taxpayers can now continue using simplified forms despite having specified long-term capital gains income.

More flexibility for house property reporting: Eligible taxpayers can report income from up to two house properties through simplified return forms.

Updated utilities: The Income Tax Department has released revised forms and filing utilities with additional disclosures and reporting requirements.

Stronger data matching: The department is relying increasingly on technology and analytics to compare taxpayer disclosures with information received from banks, employers, brokers and other institutions.

Switched jobs? Watch out

Changing jobs during the year is one of the most common reasons taxpayers make mistakes. Many employees assume their new employer has accounted for income earned at the previous organisation.

That is often not the case. If you switched jobs during FY 2025-26:

Collect Form 16 from both employers

Include salary from both organisations

Verify total TDS deducted

Check joining bonuses, stock benefits and other compensation

Failure to report income from both employers can lead to tax demands later.

New Tax Regime Or Old Tax Regime?

This remains one of the biggest decisions for salaried taxpayers. The old regime may work better if you claim substantial deductions through:

Section 80C investments

Home loan benefits

Health insurance premiums

Education loan deductions

The new regime may be more beneficial for those with fewer deductions and a preference for simpler compliance. Experts recommend calculating tax liability under both regimes before making a final choice.

How To Claim A TDS Refund

Many taxpayers end up paying more tax than required through TDS deductions. This is common when:

Banks deduct TDS on fixed deposits

Employers deduct excess tax

Multiple employers deduct tax separately

Actual deductions exceed estimates

To claim a refund:

Verify TDS entries in Form 26AS and AIS

Report all income accurately

Enter TDS details correctly

File the return

Complete e-verification

Once processed, refunds are generally credited directly to the taxpayer's bank account.

Crypto Investors Need To Be Extra Careful

Tax filing has become more complicated for cryptocurrency investors. Unlike traditional investments, crypto transactions often involve multiple trades, transfers, conversions and withdrawals across platforms. Missing even a few transactions can result in inaccurate reporting.

According to Prateek Gupta, one of the biggest mistakes crypto investors make is inadequate record-keeping. "Every trade, transfer, conversion and withdrawal should be tracked, along with exchange statements and profit-and-loss reports, most of which are readily available on crypto platforms," Gupta said.

He added that investors should understand that not all crypto transactions are taxed in the same manner. Spot trades, staking rewards, and crypto futures and options may have different tax implications and reporting requirements.

For example, losses arising from spot crypto transactions cannot currently be set off against other income under India's Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) framework. Crypto futures and options, however, may be subject to different treatment depending on their classification.

"As the regulatory landscape continues to mature, transparency and timely reporting will remain critical," Gupta said. He advised investors to maintain proper records, understand their tax obligations and seek professional guidance where necessary to avoid compliance issues.

Mistakes That Can Trigger Tax Notices

Most tax notices are generated because of errors rather than deliberate tax evasion.

Common triggers include:

Mismatch between AIS and reported income

Unreported interest income

Missing capital gains disclosures

Incorrect TDS claims

Wrong ITR form

Failure to disclose foreign assets

Ineligible deduction claims

A careful review before submission can prevent most of these problems.

Who May Face Scrutiny?

The CBDT has issued fresh scrutiny guidelines for FY 2026-27. Returns may be selected for compulsory scrutiny in certain cases, including:

High-risk transactions

International dealings

Cross-border transactions

Cases flagged by risk assessment systems

Significant discrepancies in reported income

The focus is increasingly shifting toward data-driven scrutiny rather than random selection.

What If You Miss The Deadline?

Missing the deadline does not necessarily mean you lose the opportunity to file. Taxpayers can generally file a belated return, although late fees and other consequences may apply.

Similarly, if an error is discovered after filing, a revised return can be submitted within the prescribed timeline. Still, filing on time remains the safest option. Before filing your return, make sure you have:

Selected the correct ITR form

Matched income with AIS and Form 26AS

Reported all bank interest income

Declared all capital gains

Included income from multiple employers

Chosen the right tax regime

Verified deduction claims

Checked refund bank account details

Completed e-verification

Retained copies of supporting documents

An Income Tax Return is no longer just a tax document. It is often required for loans, visas, financial transactions and investment applications. It also serves as an important record of your income and financial history.

The filing process has become easier. But compliance has become stricter. The tax department now has access to more information than ever before. That makes accuracy far more important than speed.

Take the time to review every figure. Match every disclosure with official records. Choose the right form. Report every source of income. A few extra minutes today can save weeks of explanations tomorrow.