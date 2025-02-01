Commercial LPG Cylinders Price Reduced By Rs 7

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders on Saturday.

The revised prices apply to the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is widely used in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

With the latest revision, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has come down by Rs 7. As a result, the retail sale price of the cylinder in the national capital is now Rs 1,797. The price cut is expected to provide some relief to businesses that rely on LPG for their daily operations.

Oil companies regularly revise LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders, which are used for household cooking, remain unchanged in this revision.

In December, the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 62. These price adjustments are expected to impact commercial establishments and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

The revision comes as part of a broader trend in fuel price adjustments in response to changing global market conditions, seen in recent days due to volatile international order.

This price revision will directly impact restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that utilise these cylinders for daily operations. Despite the increase in commercial LPG prices, there has been no change in domestic LPG cylinder rates, offering some relief to households.

LPG prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes and transportation costs. Businesses across the country will benefit from the reduced rates, though the change is marginal.

