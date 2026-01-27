2-Year-Old Among 7 Injured In Mumbai Gas Cylinder Blast

A toddler and six other persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Two of the injured women were in critical condition, they said.

The incident occurred at 9.25 am after a gas leak from a cylinder triggered an explosion at a chawl (row tenement) near Bharat Mata School in Malvani area of Malad (West), they said.

A fire broke out following the blast, damaging several household items and other materials in a room located on the first floor of the two-storey structure, a civic official said.

Seven persons suffered burn injuries. Local residents rushed them to private hospitals from where some of them were later shifted to civic-run medical facilities, he said.

Two of them -- Roma (35) and Alisha (18) -- suffered around 35 per cent burn injuries and their condition was stated to be critical, the official said.

Julekhabano Aftaf Ansari (60) and 2-year-old Adil Shaikh were shifted to the civic-run Cooper Hospital.

Three other persons -- Vijay Choudhary (54), Tuasib Khan (18) and Ali Kasam (17) -- were admitted to the civic-run BDBA Hospital and were later discharged against medical advice, the official added.

