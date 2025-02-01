Advertisement

Centre To Extend Mudra Loans To Homestays, Develop 50 Tourism Sites

The government will develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Centre To Extend Mudra Loans To Homestays, Develop 50 Tourism Sites
Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget today. (Representational image)
New Delhi:

The government will develop top 50 tourist sites in partnership with states and also extend mudra loans to homestays, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In efforts to boost tourism in the country, Ms Sitharaman said medical tourism will be promoted in partnership with the private sector and the government will also give special focus to destinations related to life and times of Lord Buddha.

Presenting the Budget for 2025-26, the minister also said financial support will be provided for Western Kosi Canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

