Getting 20% Cashback? Here's How To Check If You're Actually Saving Money

A 20 per cent cashback offer sounds like an easy way to save money. But there is often a catch. A maximum cashback limit, minimum purchase requirement or payment restriction can significantly reduce the actual benefit.

For consumers, the difference between advertised cashback and real savings can be substantial. What looks like a generous discount may offer only a fraction of the promised benefit.

Shams Tabrej, Founder and CEO of Ezeepay (MJ Digital Services), says consumers should look beyond the headline percentage and understand the conditions attached to a cashback scheme.

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20% Cashback Does Not Always Mean 20% Savings

Consider a purchase worth Rs 1,000 with a 20 per cent cashback offer. At first glance, the consumer expects to receive Rs 200 back. But if the offer comes with a maximum cashback limit of Rs 100, the actual benefit is only Rs 100. That works out to 10 per cent of the purchase price, not 20 per cent.

The timing and usability of cashback also matter. Some offers credit the amount directly to a bank account, while others provide wallet balances or reward points that can be redeemed only under certain conditions. Tabrej told NDTV that consumers must understand when cashback will be credited, where it will be credited and whether there are restrictions on using it.

Five Things to Check Before Using Cashback Offers

Before making a purchase, consumers should check five important conditions.

Minimum purchase: Is there a minimum spending requirement to qualify for cashback? Maximum cashback: Is there a cap on the amount that can be earned? Payment method: Does the offer apply only to specific credit cards, debit cards, UPI apps or wallets? Validity: Is the cashback offer available for a limited period? Redemption conditions: Will the cashback be credited automatically, or does the consumer need to claim it?

Consumers should also check whether the cashback comes as money, wallet balance or reward points. Another important factor is whether the offer can be combined with other discounts. Convenience fees or additional transaction charges can further reduce the benefit.

How Cashback Offers Can Make You Spend More

Cashback can sometimes encourage consumers to spend more than they originally planned. A shopper may spend Rs 2,000 to receive Rs 200 cashback, even when the additional purchase was unnecessary.

In such cases, the consumer is not saving money. The cashback is merely reducing the cost of an unplanned expense. Tabrej says consumers should set a budget and identify their actual needs before responding to promotional offers.

Would you have bought the product even without the cashback? If the answer is no, the offer may be encouraging unnecessary spending rather than helping you save.

How To Calculate Whether A Cashback Deal Is Worth It

The easiest way to evaluate a cashback offer is to calculate the effective cost of the purchase. This means accounting for the product price, delivery charges, convenience fees and cashback that can actually be redeemed.

For instance, a product priced at Rs 1,000 with Rs 100 cashback effectively costs Rs 900, assuming the entire cashback is available for use. But if another seller offers the same product for Rs 850 without additional charges, the second deal is cheaper.

Tabrej says consumers should compare the final payable amount and the actual value of cashback instead of relying only on the advertised percentage. A cashback offer is beneficial only when it reduces the effective cost of something the consumer genuinely needs.