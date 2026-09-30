More Layoffs Soon? Apple's New CEO Plans Overhaul For 'Leaner' Company

Even as Apple's latest iPhone 18 Pro lineup is seeing a strong demand across continents, its new CEO John Ternus is preparing to make the company "leaner". While this overhaul could reshape how Apple develops and launches products, it could also mean more job cuts.

Ternus, who took over as Apple CEO earlier this month after Tim Cook's 15-year tenure, is considering a broad organisational overhaul aimed at speeding up product development and reducing layers of management, according to a Bloomberg report.

The latest report comes weeks after Apple made some smaller staff cuts. The company has reduced jobs in areas including Siri, Vision Pro and AI software engineering. Engineering programme managers and other management roles have also been trimmed.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ternus To Trim Jobs?

Ternus is looking at removing some middle-management positions. The aim is to reduce the number of layers between engineers and senior executives and give engineering teams a more direct route to decision-makers.

Apple is also reviewing budgets across the company. Some divisions, which had expected higher budgets and headcount in 2027, may no longer receive increases. This has fuelled expectations of further staff reductions, although the exact scale and timing remain unclear.

However, the tech giant has reportedly scrapped a summer plan to lay off 5,000 AppleCare employees.

Apple Wants To Launch Products More Often

The overhaul is not only about jobs. Ternus is also looking to change Apple's product development cycle. Rather than relying so heavily on the traditional spring and autumn launch events, Apple could introduce products more frequently through the year.

The thinking is to make Apple more experimental and allow products to reach customers faster. That is a notable shift for a company known for tightly controlled, large-scale launches.

The move also comes as Apple faces pressure to move faster in artificial intelligence. Ternus, a 25-year Apple veteran and former hardware engineering chief, is seeking a greater focus on engineering while looking for new revenue opportunities and ways to generate more from existing products.