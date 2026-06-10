Airfares May Get Costlier As Jet Fuel Price Rises 10% For Domestic Airlines

Flying could become more expensive in the coming months as the aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the single-largest cost component for airlines, has become costlier by around 10 per cent.

State-owned oil marketing companies have raised jet fuel prices for domestic carriers to Rs 115 per litre from Rs 104.927 per litre earlier. The revision comes as the government and fuel retailers roll out a new price stabilisation mechanism aimed at protecting airlines from sharp swings in global oil prices triggered by geopolitical tensions.

Under the revised rates, ATF will cost Rs 115 per litre in Delhi, Rs 114.5 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 139 per litre in Chennai.

The increase is significant because fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operating expenses and can climb to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme volatility. A sustained rise in fuel costs often puts pressure on carriers to raise fares, particularly on busy domestic routes.

However, the latest move comes with a twist.

Alongside the price hike, oil companies have introduced a voluntary price stabilisation scheme that allows domestic airlines to lock in fuel prices for up to three years. Airlines opting into the programme will continue to pay a fixed benchmark-linked rate that works out to around Rs 115 per litre, regardless of fluctuations in international fuel markets.

Carriers that stay outside the scheme will continue to buy fuel at market-linked rates, which are currently estimated at around Rs 142 per litre -- the level paid by international airlines.

Certainty Over Volatility

Industry sources said airlines will have to decide whether they prefer the certainty of a fixed fuel cost or the flexibility to benefit when global prices decline.

The stabilisation plan follows months of pressure on oil marketing companies. ATF prices had remained largely unchanged at around Rs 105 per litre despite a sharp rise in global fuel costs after the outbreak of conflict in West Asia earlier this year. The limited pass-through had resulted in losses for state-run fuel retailers.

To address the issue, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 10,000-crore price stabilisation framework. Under the mechanism, if global benchmark prices rise above the base rate of Rs 86.32 per litre, the government will provide interest-free advances to oil companies to bridge the gap. When prices fall below the benchmark, the excess amount will be recovered and returned to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The arrangement, as per media reports, is not a subsidy but a temporary measure designed to smooth out extreme price fluctuations while maintaining fiscal accountability.

International jet fuel prices had surged to nearly Rs 142 per litre in May, compared with about Rs 60.50 per litre before the escalation of tensions in West Asia, raising fears of a sharp increase in airline operating costs.

For passengers, the government hopes the new framework will prevent sudden spikes in airfares. By giving airlines greater visibility over fuel costs, policymakers believe carriers will be less likely to pass on short-term fuel shocks to travellers.

Still, with ATF prices now 10 per cent higher than before, airlines are expected to closely monitor costs, and passengers may have to brace for some upward pressure on ticket prices if fuel expenses remain elevated.