Centre Cautions Airlines Over Ticket Price Hike During Festive Season

As airline ticket prices often see a surge in price hikes during the festive season, the Centre has stepped in saying it is "keeping an eye" on the situation.

Addressing the situation, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated, "We are keeping an eye on the ticket prices of all airlines. All airlines have been told earlier that passengers should not face any inconvenience. Everyone wants to go home during the festival season, so the ticket prices should not be increased too much."

The holiday season often sees a surge in demand, pushing ticket prices up significantly. Mr Naidu addressed this challenge, adding, "The ministry is already keeping an eye on the ticket rates being charged by airlines on all routes of the country where more people travel during the festival season. We will not force any airline company to keep the same ticket price."

The rise in fares comes at a time when the aviation sector is already facing turbulence, with the crisis at SpiceJet Airlines being a notable example. The budget carrier -- which is grappling with multiple woes, including financial challenges, legal battles and grounding of aircraft -- is looking to raise money that will help it meet various obligations.

Mr Naidu confirmed that the government is monitoring the situation closely. "The ministry is keeping an eye on SpiceJet Airlines," he said.

Mr Naidu's comments were made during the India Regional Air Mobility Conference, where he outlined the government's plans for the future of Indian aviation. With over 1,200 new aircraft already ordered by domestic carriers, the goal is to transform India into a global aviation hub. "By 2035, India will be the largest aviation market in the world. We plan to build 350-400 new airports in the next 10-20 years to support this growth," Mr Naidu said.

"We are investing heavily in infrastructure. The foundation is being laid today for the aviation market of tomorrow," he added.