AI, Machine Learning Jobs In India Grew By 37% Year-On-Year In May: Report

Jobs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are experiencing rapid growth in India, according to a recent report Jobspeak by Naukri.com.

The report highlighted that jobs in AI and ML grew by an impressive 37 per cent year-on-year in May, highlighting the industry's increasing focus on specialized expertise and talent in AI technology. This surge in demand reflects the important role that AI and ML are playing in transforming various sectors and driving technological advancement.

In addition to AI and ML, the report noted that several other sectors also witnessed significant job growth in May. These sectors include banking, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, and oil and gas.

Overall, India's white-collar hiring grew by 6 per cent in May compared to April 2024. White-collar jobs, typically involving managerial, administrative, or clerical work performed in an office environment, are generally higher-paid and require higher skill levels.

The report highlighted that non-metro cities like Surat and Raipur emerged as hiring hotspots, with the highest job growth year-on-year. These cities are becoming increasingly attractive for job seekers and employers alike, driven by factors such as lower living costs and emerging business opportunities.

However, the job growth scenario in metro cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore saw a marginal decline in hiring. This trend indicates a potential shift in employment dynamics, with more opportunities arising in non-metro areas.

A notable trend highlighted in the report is the increasing demand for jobs requiring extensive experience. Jobs in the 16 years of experience category saw a significant 23 percent growth, reflecting the industry's need for seasoned professionals who can bring expertise and leadership to their roles.

While most sectors reported mid-single-digit growth, the overall index was dragged down by the IT, BPO, and education sectors, which saw comparatively slower growth. Despite this, several major sectors exhibited robust performance.

The oil and gas sector recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by strong demand and increasing investments. The banking sector grew by 12 per cent, reflecting the ongoing expansion and digital transformation initiatives within the industry.

The FMCG sector experienced an impressive 17 per cent year-on-year growth, with Mumbai and Kolkata leading the surge with 38 per cent and 25 per cent increases, respectively. This growth is indicative of the rising consumer demand and the sector's resilience in the face of economic challenges.

The healthcare sector also showcased strong growth, with an 8 per cent increase year-on-year. This growth was primarily driven by metro cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad, where healthcare infrastructure and services are rapidly expanding.

Similarly, the travel and hospitality sector saw an 8 per cent growth, reflecting a rebound in travel activities and increased consumer spending in leisure and tourism.

Despite these positive trends, the report also indicated a 2 per cent dip in new job opportunities for entry-level professionals compared to May 2023.

This decline suggests that while there is robust demand for experienced professionals, opportunities for fresh graduates and those at the beginning of their careers may be relatively limited.

