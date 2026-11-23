The Diwali shopping discounts are over. And just two weeks after the festive season, several consumer electronics brands have revised product prices.

The latest round of price increases has affected smartphones, televisions and household appliances. In some categories, the cumulative increase in prices during 2026 has been significantly higher.

Samsung and Xiaomi have already increased prices across several smartphone models by up to 18.75 per cent. The revised prices came into effect around November 15-16.

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For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A07 5G (4GB+128GB), which was previously available for Rs 20,999, now costs Rs 22,999. This translates into an increase of Rs 2,000. Similarly, the Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB+128GB) has become costlier by Rs 3,000, with its price increasing from Rs 15,999 to Rs 18,999. Select variants of the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G have also witnessed price increases of up to Rs 4,000.

The price revisions are not limited to smartphones. Xiaomi has increased television prices by up to 7 per cent, while home appliance manufacturers Haier and Godrej have also revised prices by up to 7 per cent across their product portfolios.

In fact, manufacturers are reportedly preparing another round of price increases across smartphones, televisions, refrigerators and other household appliances after the festive season.

Why Are Consumer Electronics Getting Costlier?

The latest price increases come amid mounting pressure on manufacturers from rising raw material costs, expensive components, higher transportation expenses and currency fluctuations.

For smartphone manufacturers, the rising cost of memory chips has emerged as a major concern. The growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres has increased competition for memory components, putting pressure on supplies available for consumer electronics.

This has made it more expensive to manufacture smartphones and tablets. Home appliance manufacturers are facing a different set of challenges. Copper, aluminium, steel, plastics and other industrial inputs have become more expensive. Higher freight and transportation costs have added to the burden.

Appliance manufacturers, including LG, Samsung and Daikin, had announced price increases of 5-10 per cent across select categories ahead of Diwali itself.

Samsung had also increased television prices across its 43-inch to 75-inch range by Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.

The weakening rupee and exchange rate volatility have added another layer of pressure, particularly for companies dependent on imported components and raw materials.

Companies Were Absorbing Costs. Why Are Prices Rising Now?

Consumer durable manufacturers have been trying to absorb higher input costs rather than immediately passing them on to customers. However, the pressure on profit margins has made this increasingly difficult.

Ashutosh Gupta, Director of Sales & Marketing, Summercool Home Appliances, told NDTV that the consumer durables industry was dealing with rising raw material prices, higher transportation expenses and exchange rate volatility.

These factors have increased input and manufacturing costs for companies, even as manufacturers try to keep their products affordable. "We absorbed the increased costs for some time without revising our product prices. Nevertheless, considering the mounting pressure, we have had to revise the prices of our products to cope with the escalating costs," Gupta said.

He added that his company's focus would continue to be on providing affordable products that offer value to consumers.

The timing of the latest price revisions is also significant. Manufacturers had held back some increases to avoid affecting festive demand. With Diwali shopping now over, companies are gradually passing on the accumulated cost increases to customers.

More Price Hikes Ahead?

The latest revisions may not be the last. Industry executives expect the cumulative price increase during 2026 to exceed 40 per cent for smartphones, 20 per cent for televisions and 15-20 per cent for household appliances.

More electronics brands are also expected to revise prices as they deal with higher component and manufacturing costs. Gupta said companies would increasingly have to focus on operational efficiency and cost management to deal with these challenges.

He said that affordability would remain important as Indian consumers continued to be price-conscious. "Value-based products will play a significant role in the next round of growth for consumer durables," he added.