'Adani Cement FutureX' Programme Launched To Prepare Future Innovators

Adani Cement on Monday announced the launch of ‘Adani Cement FutureX', a nationwide academia–industry engagement programme designed to connect classrooms with real-world infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

Launched on the occasion of Engineer's Day, the programme engages with 100 premier engineering institutions (IITs, NITs, top private/state colleges) and more than 100 premier schools across 70 cities in the country.

The initiative seeks to prepare the nation's youth for careers in future-ready business models, sustainable construction and next-generation building solutions, said the world's ninth-largest building materials and solutions company and part of the diversified Adani Group Portfolio.

“Adani Cement FutureX is our commitment to scale partnerships with academia and accelerate innovation, sustainability, and talent development. By connecting students from schools to engineering campuses with real-world industry challenges, we are building a seamless bridge from curiosity to careers, ensuring India's growth story is powered by leaders ready with ideas and responsibility,” said Vinod Bahety, CEO–Cement Business, Adani Group.

As part of the programme, Adani Cement Smart Lab offers a live cement manufacturing model featuring a mini rotary kiln — detailed knowledge on chemistry, bringing science and engineering to life for students through hands‑on demonstrations. This will also give insights on Robotic engineering and use of Artificial Intelligence in real life.

Students will also be introduced to process and product innovations, including nanomaterials technology, R&D on advanced building material solutions, and EV equipments used within plants - conveyed through interactive, classroom-friendly tools designed to spark curiosity and creativity in science, technology, finance, marketing, and more.

There will also be field visits and experiential immersion, knowledge sessions and leadership engagements, collaborative research and innovation, industry‑anchored learning, career pathways, youth engagement and brand immersion and leveraging the Indian Concrete Journal (ICJ) network and editorial collaborations.

Echoing Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's vision of 'Temples of Education' and 'Karma Shiksha', and his recent address at IIT Kharagpur where he called students the “new freedom fighters of Bharat, innovators whose ideas, code and imagination will secure India's self-reliance in a world of technology-driven challenges”, Adani Cement FutureX represents one of the largest academia–industry collaborations in India's building materials sector.

Adani Cement already nurtures a talent pool of over 1,500 Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) and Diploma Engineer Trainees (DETs) and runs advanced leadership programmes to build future leaders.

Adani Cement has surpassed 104.5 million tonnes per annum of installed capacity and now accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the cement used in India's housing and infrastructure projects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)