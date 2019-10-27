Students Write Exams In Open Due To Space Crunch At Bihar College

Many of the students could be seen cheating openly.

Students were forced to write their examinations on open grounds due to overcrowding of the premises of Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav (RLSY) College in Bettiah today.

The students were found writing for the exams in the corridors and in the grounds, where many of them could be seen cheating openly.

The main reason for this condition was the lack of an examination hall leading to the inability to accommodate a high number of students in the college, said RLSY College exam-in-charge Dr Rajeshwar Prasad.

Dr Prasad said: "The college has the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students, but the students coming for the examinations are more than 5,000. Due to more students, this situation has occurred in our college."

"This problem can only be solved with the construction of a proper examination hall that can accommodate more students. We have contacted all authorities concerned, but an exam hall is yet to be constructed," he added.

Dr Prasad said the absence of an examination hall is not only causing problems for the students in taking their exams, but is also impacting the results of the students due to bad handwriting.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.