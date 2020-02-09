Posters Accusing RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Of Corruption Crop Up In Bihar

The JDU pasted posters of opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accusing his party of corruption.

A poster war is brewing in Bihar between Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JDU). The JDU pasted posters of opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accusing his party of corruption while it was in power in the past.

The poster has a photograph of Tejashwi Yadav sitting on a chair of power with bubbles showing him making fake promises to the people.

"They do not have knowledge about anything.. they do not know the spelling of marketing...They did corruption in the name of social service...Congress also wants to work on the same lines... Even during Congress regime, corruption had increased in the state," said JDU leader Niraj Kumar.

"Bihar people asking what they have done in 15 years... women are not safe...Alcohol has not been banned completely... unemployment is on the rise. No factories have been set up.. no mills have been set up..," said Shiv Chandra Ram of RJD in response to criticism by the JDU.

The Congress party too has joined the poster war by installing one criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not doing enough for the development of the state.

Bihar is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in October this year.