More Than 400 Bihar Police Officials Dismissed For Violating Liquor Ban

More than 400 police officials in Bihar have been dismissed for violating the liquor ban imposed by the state government two years ago, authorities said today.

The Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police has initiated a process to seize properties of the dismissed officers.

State police chief KS Dwivedi said the government will take more tough actions to ensure the ban is in place.

More than 1 lakh people have been arrested till now for violating the ban but only 141 have been sentenced so far, an Excise and Prohibition Department official said.

The ban was imposed by the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

The police have conducted raids at over 4 lakh locations while the Excise Department has seized around 16 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor.