The minister can be seen getting angry and asking senior police official to suspend Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Ganesh Chauhan.

Bihar Minister Asks For Suspension Of Police Officer Who Failed To Recognise Him

Mangal Pandey expressed anger after the police officer stopped him from entering the venue.

Siwan:

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey expressed anger after a police official deployed at a function in Siwan failed to recognised him and stopped him from entering the venue.

In a few seconds long video clip, the minister can be seen getting angry over the official stopping him and asking Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Pandey to suspend Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Ganesh Chauhan.

"Why have you deployed such policemen who do not recognise the minister. Suspend him," Mr Pandey can be heard saying in the video.

State Art, Culture and Youth Department minister Pramod Kumar was also present during the incident.

