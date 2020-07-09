Bihar Health Minister Denies Tejashwi Yadav's Claim Over COVID-19 Deaths

Hospital authorities are following all protocols, says Bihar Health Minister. (Representational)

After Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav shared a video alleging mishandling of bodies at a hospital in Patna, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the hospital is following all protocols.

"Hospital authorities have informed me that misinformation is being spread. Hospital is following all protocols," Mr Pandey said.

In the video, a person alleges that a few dead bodies have been lying for two days in the ward and there are no doctors and nurses to look after the COVID-19 patients.

According to the Bihar Health Department, the state has registered 704 more COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 13,978. The number of recovered cases stands at 9,541.