Bihar Court Asks Police To File FIR Over The Accidental Prime Minister

Anupam Kher in a still from The Accidental Prime Minister.

A court in Bihar today ordered lodging of an FIR against Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna and 15 others associated with the upcoming movie "The Accidental Prime Minister" based on the tenure of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Sub Divisional Judge (East) Gaurab Kamal directed the Kanti police station to lodge the FIR based on a complaint of advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, who had moved the court on January 2 saying that the movie presented former PM Singh and a number of other public figures in "bad light".

Others named in the complaint include actors essaying the roles of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president (then national general secretary) Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his deputy Lal Krishna Advani and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The movie's producer, director and other people associated with the project were also named in the complaint.

The complainant said he felt hurt upon watching the promos of the movie, scheduled for release on January 11, in which public figures were portrayed in a manner that projected a poor image of the country.