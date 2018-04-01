Monkey Steals 16-Day-Old Baby In Odisha, Massive Rescue Operation Launched

The baby was sleeping next to his mother at their home in Talabasta village when the monkey snatched him away, sources in the forest department, which is involved in the rescue mission, said.
The mother saw the monkey fleeing with her baby and raised an alarm following which the villagers reported the incident to the authorities.
Forest department and fire services personnel reached the village and launched a massive operation to trace the baby.
A forest department official engaged in the rescue operation said, "As the child has trouble crying, we cannot hear his voice. It has, therefore, become difficult for us to trace him in the forest."
Several persons were injured in attacks by monkeys in the area a few days ago. Locals alleged inaction on the part of the forest department despite repeated complaints.