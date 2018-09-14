Odisha Woman Found Dead In Rented House; Family Alleges Foul Play

The body was later taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her "brought dead" (Representational)

Police on Friday recovered the body of a woman from her rented house in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The woman has been identified as Manaswini Barik, a native of Melchhamunda of Bargarh district. She is a doctor and was working in the ICU unit of a private hospital in the city, police said.

Ms Barik had rented the house at Shree Vihar in Patia area under Chandrasekharpur police limits.

The victim's bother said he called her up on the phone but they remained unanswered. He then contacted her colleagues at the hospital who went to her house. However, they found the room locked from inside and informed the police.

Police broke the door open to recover her body. The body was later taken to the hospital where the doctors declared her "brought dead".

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The woman's father said that Manaswini's husband is a doctor who is currently working in a hospital in Bangkok. However, the couple filed for a divorce last year.

Despite the divorce, my daughter was never upset. She was a strong-willed girl and always remained in high spirits.

She can never commit suicide. This is a well-planned murder. The truth will be unraveled during the investigation, her father said.

Further investigation into the matter is on, police said.