Doctor Charged For Raping 2 Patients At Odisha Government Hospital: Cops

A doctor has been booked for allegedly raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday when the women had come to the cardiology department of the premier government hospital for an echocardiogram test.

"The Mangalabag police station has received a written complaint from the two patients on Monday and a case was registered," Cuttack Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Anil Mishra said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has set up a three-member inquiry committee to probe into the allegations against the resident doctor.

The accused was reportedly beaten up by some relatives of the patients, though Mr Mishra said police have not received any formal complaint in this regard.

