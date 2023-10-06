Bhajans In ICUs At Odisha Hospital To Help Doctors Treat Patients

Hospital authorities approved the music therapy proposal on Wednesday.

To aid medically trained doctors in treating patients, the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack has announced that it will be playing "spiritual bhajans" inside all of its Intensive Care Units (ICUs), a report said.

SCB Medical authorities have recommended playing spiritual bhajans in ICUs to provide music therapy and comfort to patients. Health experts at the hospital insist that instrumental versions of the devotional songs will be "very effective" for critical patients.

Hospital authorities approved the music therapy proposal on Wednesday, recognising its potential to accelerate patient recovery through its positive and spiritual ambiance.

"If we can play some instrumental music inside ICUs, the soothing sound will have an impact on healing. After deliberating upon the proposal, we have taken a decision to play instrumental music inside all the ICUs of the hospital. It will be carried out soon. As per the government procedure, we will float a tender in this regard soon," said Dr Abinash Rout, vice-chancellor of the hospital, as quoted by local media outlet OTV.

According to the hospital officials, a tender will be floated to assign private firms the responsibility of providing music therapy in the ICUs.

Music therapy at hospitals is not uncommon. In 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, music and laughter therapy was introduced as part of treatment for patients at the Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara.

According to a Lancet study, depression is a common mental health condition in older adults. Music therapy has been shown to be an effective treatment for depression, but the comparative effect of different music intervention features on depression in older adults is unclear.