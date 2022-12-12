Viral Video: Stunts On Moving Vehicle, Shot From Car Driven In Reverse

Maulana has in the past attacked police officials and escaped arrest several times.

A video of a known criminal performing stunts on his car along with his gang on the roads of Bhopal has gone viral on social media. Zubair Maulana can be seen standing on top of his moving jeep and dancing while his gang cheers him on.

The video was captured on Friday night after the gang was returning home after celebrating another goon, Sunny Malik's birthday in Gandhinagar. The gang then circulated the video on social media.

The 1-minute long video, which was shot by Maulana's close aide from a car, was shared several times on social media. In the clip, the gang is seen driving multiple cars next to each other as loud music plays in the background.

Maulana, stands on top of his jeep with his arms stretched out while several others standing inside the vehicle cheer and dance. A car can be seen driving backwards infront of his jeep. The goon recording the video is also heard repeatedly telling the men to dance more.

At one point, one of the men who is hanging from the door of the jeep also tries to put his leg on the car driving next to him.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has responded to the video. "The clip is being inspected and a case will be filed soon. This is Madhya Pradesh. Nobody can do tha tha and spread terror here. Mr Zubair should know this," he said, referencing the song, "Duniya Di Tha Tha Tha" being played by the gang.

According to the police, there are 65 cases registered against Zubair Maulana, out of which 44 cases concern serious offences.

Maulana has in the past attacked police officials and escaped arrest several times.