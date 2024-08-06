27-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped After Being Served Intoxicants In Bhopal: Cops

The woman used to work as a labourer. (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two persons after making her drink intoxicants in the state capital Bhopal, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Bazaria police station in the city on August 3. One of the accused was known to the victim and he along with his friend violated the woman, the police said.

Bazaria police station in-charge Jitendra Gurjar told ANI, "The victim has filed a complaint in the police station that she befriended a person named Rishi Kushwaha and their friendship continued for a few days. They were also planning to get married but when Kushwaha came to know that the woman was a divorcee, they separated."

The woman used to work as a labourer. The accused met the lady again on August 3 and took her to his room located in the Bazaria locality by luring her, the officer said.

"Upon reaching the room, the accused served some kind of intoxicants in water and made her drink as the victim reported which made her unconscious. Later, the accused raped the lady and accused's friend also violated the girl," Gurjar said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 64, 70(1), 351(3) and 3(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and investigation into the matter is underway. The accused are on the run, efforts are being made to catch them. Police team was deployed at the local level, which raided the hideouts of the accused based on inputs from the informer, but they were not found, the police station incharge said.

Right now on the basis of mobile tower location, their location is being traced to be in another state, police teams are being sent to catch them, the officer added.

