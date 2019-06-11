Man Accused Of Raping, Killing Bhopal Girl Sent To Day's Judicial Custody

A special court sent a man accused of raping and killing a girl to judicial custody for a day. (File)

A special court in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday sent a man accused of raping and killing an eight-year-old girl to judicial custody for a day.

Thirty-five-year-old Vishnu Bamora was produced before Special Judge Suresh Singh by Kamla Nagar police, said Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadoriya, Special Public Prosecutor for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Vishnu Bamora was arrested from Mortakka village in Khandwa yesterday morning for allegedly raping and smothering the girl in Kamla Nagar area in Bhopal in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The girl went missing after she stepped out of her house on Saturday evening to buy something. Her body was found near a drain in the area on Sunday morning.

The SPP yesterday told news agency Press Trust of India that the court was informed that the police was ready to file a charge sheet in the case by Wednesday.

Mr Bhadoriya said Bhopal District Bar Association vice president Reena Verma has told her that lawyers have decided not to appear for the accused.