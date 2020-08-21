Bhopal Tax Raids Find Assets Worth 100 Crores Linked To Government Officials

Sources said most of the assets are in the names of people who earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The ongoing income tax department searches in Madhya Pradesh have revealed the possibility of both retired and serving bureaucrats and police officers having been associated with over 100 benami or undisclosed properties in the projects of two high profile Bhopal-based builder-realtor groups.

NDTV is in possession of a few documents that claim a former special Director General of the Madhya Pradesh Police and IPS parked crores with Faith builders which is owned by one of the two builders raided on Thursday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a press release said the Income Tax Department carried out a search and seizure operation on Thursday at various locations in Bhopal. During the course of the search operation, documents pertaining to about 100 properties in the nature of plots, flats and agricultural lands having market value of about Rs 105 crore have been found.

The ongoing searches have also led to documents of properties owned on paper by people with low incomes, residing in one room accommodations in Bhopal, suggesting these could actually be benami properties owned by rich and high-profile individuals.

Sources said most of these properties are registered in the names of people who earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.

Documents indicate that a huge amount of undisclosed cash was invested in these properties in the last 6 years.

Most of the properties have been found in the names of persons of no means, indicating that these are benami properties. During the search, cash and jewellery worth Rs. 1.8 crore have been seized.