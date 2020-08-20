Tax Officials Pose As Covid Warriors In Bhopal, Recover Properties Worth Crores

Around 150 income tax officials and cops posed as COVID-19 warriors to gain access to the premises

Around 150 officials from Madhya Pradesh's Income Tax department posed as COVID-19 warriors prior to launching a co-ordinated raid across 20 premises in Bhopal at around 5.30 AM this morning.

The premises, belonging to two business groups and their associates, were visited by multiple teams of IT officials and Special Armed Forces (SAF) police personnel in vehicles bearing stickers that read: "Government of Madhya Pradesh, Health Department COVID-19 team welcomes you".

According to sources associated with the searches, some of which are still going on, documents and details of about 100 immovable properties were recovered.

The value of these properties, which are located in Bhopal and neighbouring Sehore district and include two cricket grounds, runs into hundreds of crores, sources said. Cash worth Rs 1 crore was also recovered, sources added.

Souces also said the head of one of the two business groups being raided - Faith Group's Raghvendra Singh Tomar - is linked to a powerful BJP leader, who is currently a cabinet minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The minister, from the Gwalior-Chambal region, reportedly played a key role in the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted in response to news about the raids, writing: "This is nothing but a move to limit the rising stature of a cabinet minister. Recently the same minister publicly admitted Raghvendra Singh Tomar was like his younger brother. Now the BJP needs to clarify that minister's relations with Mr Tomar".

@IncomeTaxIndia Raids underway at premises of major builder and realtor group close to @BJP4MP who had played key role in fall of @INCMP@OfficeOfKNath led govt, he is also close to few IAS-IPS @ndtvindia@ndtv#PrashantBhushan#Dabholkarpic.twitter.com/j8HVKz4sR9 — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) August 20, 2020

The BJP hit back via party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal, who said: "The Income Tax department is doing its job as per law, but the Congress is making false accusations just to defame BJP politicians".

Sources said the raids could lead to information about links with bureaucrats, politicians and cops, as well as possible unaccounted investments made by rich and influential individuals involved in the group and with its many properties.