Bhopal Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Teen: Police

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Shivraj Yadav, a vendor, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

A man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year old girl in Bhopal, police said.

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Shivraj Yadav, a vendor, police said.

The incident came to light after the girl's family members found that she was pregnant, TT Nagar Police Station in-charge Virendra Chouhan said.

The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had first sexually assaulted the girl in December last year and threatened her not to tell about it to anyone. After that, he raped the girl on multiple occasions, the officer said.

Based on the complaint of her family members, a case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.