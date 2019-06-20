Bhopal Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Teen: Police

The accused had first sexually assaulted the girl in December last year and threatened her not to tell about it to anyone. After that, he raped the girl on multiple occasions.

Bhopal | | Updated: June 20, 2019 23:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bhopal Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping, Impregnating Teen: Police

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Shivraj Yadav, a vendor, police said. (FILE PHOTO)


Bhopal: 

A man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping and impregnating a 13-year old girl in Bhopal, police said.

The accused was identified as 45-year-old Shivraj Yadav, a vendor, police said.

The incident came to light after the girl's family members found that she was pregnant, TT Nagar Police Station in-charge Virendra Chouhan said.

The accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had first sexually assaulted the girl in December last year and threatened her not to tell about it to anyone. After that, he raped the girl on multiple occasions, the officer said.

Based on the complaint of her family members, a case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BhopalRape caseteen rape

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayKia SeltosSamsung M40Moto One VisionVijay ShankarSeltos

................................ Advertisement ................................