Woman Carrying Reward Arrested Over Alleged Land Fraud In Bhopal

Bhopal police have arrested a 50-year-old woman for alleged land-related fraud. (Representational)

The Bhopal police have arrested a 50-year-old woman, carrying a reward Rs 10,000 on her head, for alleged land-related fraud, an official said on Tuesday.

Kavita Nagle, who had been wanted in cases of land fraud, was arrested on Monday, police official Gopal Singh Dhakad.

The accused had allegedly sold a piece of land to several persons and duped them of Rs 1.36 crore, he said.

Some fake land documents were also seized from the accused, who had sold two acres of land to four persons, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust and cheating was registered in this regard, he said.

Similarly, the accused had also sold a government land to some poor people and collected Rs 24 lakh from them, he said, adding that the case is currently sub-judice.