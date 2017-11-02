19-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Bhopal, Left To Die Near Railway Tracks

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal on Tuesday night. According to the police, all the four accused have been arrested.The woman was returning home after attending a coaching class when she was kidnapped. The incident took around 10 pm on Tuesday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said. The accused allegedly took the woman under a culvert near the railway tracks and took turns to rape her before fleeing, he added."They have been booked under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.A case was registered at the GRP Police Station (Habibganj Railway Station), since on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, the area where the crime took place falls under their jurisdiction. The accused have been identified as Golu Bihari, Amar Chhantu, Rajesh, and Ramesh.