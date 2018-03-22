World Water Day: Bengaluru Might Head Cape Town Way, Face Water Crisis

"The number of waterbodies in Bengaluru has reduced by 79 per cent due to unplanned urbanisation and encroachment -- while built-up area has increased from eight per cent in 1973 to 77 per cent now," claimed Down To Earth, the magazine that Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) helps publish.
According to a statement issued by CSE ahead of World Water Day, the water table in Bengaluru has shrunk from 10-12 m to 76-91 m in just two decades while the number of extraction wells has gone up from 5,000 to 0.45 million in 30 years.
"Cape Town in South Africa is facing the prospect of all its taps running dry by June-July this year," it claimed.
Bengaluru's population might reach 20.3 million by 2031 and is growing by 3.5 per cent annually, the CSE statement said.
Comments
Besides Bengaluru, other cities facing similar situation include Beijing (China), Mexico City (Mexico), Nairobi (Kenya), Karachi (Pakistan), Kabul (Afghanistan) and Istanbul (Turkey), the statement said.