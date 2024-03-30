Woman Who Stole Computers From Bengaluru Homes For Years Caught With 24 Laptops

Bengaluru police arrested a woman for allegedly stealing laptops from multiple PG accommodations.

Bengaluru police have arrested a 29-year-old woman from Rajasthan for allegedly stealing laptops from multiple paying guest accommodations across the city since 2022.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, "The woman identified as Jassu Agarwal was arrested with 24 laptops worth Rs 10 lakh."

Sharing details about the thefts, the Police Commissioner said, "A laptop, charger and mouse were stolen from a rented house under the HAL police station and a case was registered at the HAL police station in October last year."

The official further said that the investigation of the case was carried out and the accused woman was arrested and interrogated at length.

Subsequently, the woman, identified as Jassu Agarwal, was arrested with 24 laptops worth Rs 10 lakh. The theft included 3 laptop cases of 1 HAL station each from Koramangala and Indiranagar.

As per details, the Rajasthan woman used to conduct the robberies in paying guests (PG) around software company localities and PG areas of the city such as Tin Factory, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Silkboard Hebbala, Whitefield, Mahadevpur, etc.

It was revealed during the investigation that the stolen laptops were being sold to laptop shops in Marathahalli, Yalahanka and Hebbal by the accused, said the official.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, Sivakumar, under the guidance of the HAL Police Inspector and others, have succeeded in cracking the case against the accused.



