2-Day-Old Baby Girl Found Abandoned In Bengaluru

The baby girl has been shifted to a hospital, a senior police officer said. (Representational)

A two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

According to Bengaluru Police, the infant abandoned in front of a college in the Byadarahalli area of the city has been shifted to a hospital.

"A two-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in the Byadarahalli area last night. She has been shifted to the hospital," said senior police officer Bengaluru (West), Dr Sanjeev Patil.

Further details are awaited.

