Three Infosys Techies Arrested In Bengaluru For Fraud

The three Infosys techies were arrested for allegedly promising tax rebates. (Representational)

Three software engineers working with Infosys were arrested in Bengaluru on charge of cheating by contacting income tax payers and demanding money on the pretext of ensuring tax rebates, the police said on Monday.

"The three were arrested for contacting taxpayers and promising to get them tax rebates of 4 per cent of the total amount involved," senior police officer Joshi Srinath Mahadev told IANS.

Mr Mahadev identified the three Infosys employees as Renugunta Kalyan Kumar, Prakash, and Deveshwar Reddy. "A city court has remanded them in 14-day judicial custody," the police officer added.

The officer said there was a contract between the Income Tax (I-T) department and Infosys due to which company employees assigned for the I-T work were privy to information on taxpayers.

"Whatever relevant information is received, these Infosys employees forward it to the the Income Tax fepartment to make tax assessments and further processing," Mr Mahadev said.

The officer said the techies were into fraudulent activities for a month and made Rs 4 lakh through illegal means, which has since been recovered.

On the complaint by Income Tax department officials, the three men were booked for cheating and criminal breach of trust.